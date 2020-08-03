Harrisonburg man receives celebrity birthday wish

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

What started as a professional zoom meeting, turned into the surprise of a lifetime for David Taylor. Taylor is the producer for Dancing with the Stars of the Burg', the fundraiser for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Daycare center. He recently celebrated his 61st birthday and received a very special birthday wish from a very important person, Tom Bergeron.

He was the original host of the popular show, Dancing with the Stars on ABC, later inspiring the valley tradition. Taylor says the experience and gesture from his friends and family was one he will never forget.

"If there is one guy that I just incredibly admire on national television...it's Tom Bergeron. For all the things he's been able to do and what he did with ABC's version of Dancing with the Stars and it was just...I could not believe that they had managed to record the kind of message that he delivered," said Taylor.

Taylor said he was overwhelmed with emotion and can’t wait to look back on the video for more birthdays to come.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.