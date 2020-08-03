Advertisement

Harrisonburg’s Westover Pool extends hours for lap lane swimming

The pool has seen lane reserve rates grow from about 50% to now almost 100% every day.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Westover pool in Harrisonburg, reopened to the public on June 12th, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are allowing only reservations for lap lane swimming.

Since then, the pool has seen lane reserve rates grow from about 50% to now almost 100% every day.

"We started getting calls the first day we reopened to the public, and the reservations have surpassed everything we thought that we would get," Assistant Director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, Brian Mancini, said.

To accommodate requests from the community, the pool has now extended it's hours from 7:00a.m. - 7:00p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lane reservations are for 50 minutes each, and members can reserve a lane up to two weeks in advance. Swimmers must wear a mask upon entry, and keep their belongings at their lane.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is doing everything they can to create a safe exercise environment.

"We're being a little more conservative than the guidelines allow, so we've had a lot of people call and email, expressing how happy they are that we're taking their safety first for lap lane swimming," Mancini said.

Westover Pool has seen swimmers of all ages, even as young as five-years-old. Parents of young swimmers are allowed to watch through the gate, but are not allowed into the pool area with their child, which is why it is crucial those who reserve lanes must be able to swim confidently on their own.

And although Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation does have a plan for recreation swimming if allowed, with the summer months winding down, Mancini says lap lane swimming will mostly likely be how the pools are run for the rest of the summer.

For more information or to reserve a lane, you can call 540-434-0571.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

