More beneficial rain for farmers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Overall, some local farmers say 2020 has been a pretty good farming season. However, recent dry spells have put some corn crops in poor condition.

According to farm news broadcaster, Jeff Ishee, at the start of the month, 30% of Virginia’s corn crops were in poor condition. With more rain, comes more money for farmers.

With more rain Monday and Tuesday, Ishee said corn crops will continue to recover as long as rain does not come down very quickly and cause flash flooding.

“This most recent rain we’ve gotten since last Thursday of last week... the old farmers would say it was a million dollar rain but here in Rockingham County, probably a multi-million dollar rain,” said Ishee.

He says if flooding were to occur, erosion could happen causing soil and valuable nutrients to get washed out. An ideal week for farming is one inch of rain a week on two days of the week according to Ishee.

“Corn crop here in Rockingham, and Augusta, Shenandoah, Page and surrounding counties... it’s a multi-million dollar enterprise growing corn for the agricultural market,” said Ishee.

He says crops will be recovering in just the right time as the Rockingham County fair starts in two weeks on Monday, August 17th.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.