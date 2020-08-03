RCBL playoff games postponed Monday night due to weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night’s Rockingham County Baseball League playoff games have been postponed due to rain in throughout the Shenandoah Valley. The plan is to play all of the postponed contests Tuesday evening.

Postponed RCBL playoff games - Monday, August 3

Broadway at Stuarts Draft - 7:30 p.m. (Bruins lead best-of-three series, 1-0)

Clover Hill at Bridgewater - 7:30 p.m. (Reds lead best-of-three series, 1-0)*

Grottoes at Montezuma - 7:30 p.m. (Cardinals lead best-of-three series, 1-0)

New Market at Elkton - 7:30 p.m. (Blue Sox lead best-of-three series, 1-0)

*The entire series between Clover Hill and Bridgewater is being played Buck Bowman Park

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.