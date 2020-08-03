Rep. Riggleman to decide by October on potential run for governor

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is still deciding his future, but says he will make a decision about a potential run for governor by October. He made the announcement in a wide-ranging interview discussing COVID-19, relief funding, and more.

Additional federal unemployment benefits put in place because of the pandemic expired in July. Congressional Democrats say they want to continue the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, while Republicans are calling to drop it to $200 a week.

“My guess is it’s going to fall somewhere in between $200 and $400. It might stick on $200, but again, we were trying to calculate it based on percentage and what states offer,” Riggleman said.

Although President Donald Trump tweeted support for wearing a mask, calling it patriotic, some Republicans continue to advocate against wearing a mask. Riggleman is not one of them.

“Obviously if you’re social-distancing outside, you’re in the woods by yourself, you don’t have to wear a mask. That’s a little ridiculous. But if you’re around people and you don’t know what their underlying conditions are, let’s respect others and lets wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines,” he said.

Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok after the president said he wanted to ban the app from the country.

“An American company owning TikTok would be the way to go. We do know that things are embedded in apps. We know that TikTok could be a large-scale spying effort by the Chinese,” Riggleman said.

As for his future, Riggleman recently announced he is considering a run for Virginia governor in 2021, either as an independent-minded Republican, or a third-party candidate.

“It’s going to be a difficult decision for me, but I’ll make it at some point by September, October,” he said.

Riggleman is confident Democrats and Republicans will compromise on some form of unemployment benefits extension. As for any future runs, his consideration now includes two new granddaughters who joined the family this summer.

