SVEC to return more than $4 million to members

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative announced they will be giving back more than $4 million to members they worked with last year.

Last week, the Board of Directors made the vote after reviewing 2019′s revenue exceeded the cooperative’s expenses. Normally, members would see the return after a few years but given the pandemic, the cooperative knew some members could use the money now.

“With COVID-19 and everything going on with hardships we know people are going through,” Preston Knight, spokesperson for SVEC, said. “Our board decided that it was prudent this year to return the money as soon as possible to people.”

SVEC said current members should see the credit on their bills this month and those who are no longer a member should receive a check in the mail.

The board returned more than $3.6 million in capital credits from SVEC and more than $400,000 through wholesale energy provider Old Dominion Electric Cooperative.

“Returning capital credits is fundamental to the cooperative business model. It’s a sign of a well-run organization, which SVEC is and something our members and employees should be proud of,” Board Chair Larry C. Howdyshell says. “This year, more than any other in recent memory, it’s imperative that we work with our members who might be struggling financially. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on people around the Valley. I want to thank my fellow Board members for ensuring the financial stability of the organization while recognizing the immediate needs of our members.”

