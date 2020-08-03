Talking to your kids about the COVID-19 pandemic may be beneficial, especially with school coming up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The COVID-19 pandemic can be hard for people of all ages, but one relationship expert said talking to your children about what is going on is always a good idea, especially with in-person school returning for some.

Dr. Jennie Rosier is an associate professor at James Madison University.

She said it can be harder for children to cope who do not have the best home life and some kids may be experiencing the stress of the pandemic too, so it is important to talk with them but not to scare them.

“We need to talk to them about the pandemic and tell them what’s happening, but also reassure them that they are safe and that you, as a parent, are doing whatever you can to keep them safe,” Rosier said.

She notes every family is different and schools may look different for all, but to do what you can.

“You just have to do the best you can with what you have and that’s all any of us are trying to do right now. Is doing the best we can with the resources, the money, the time, the energy that we have,” Rosier said.

