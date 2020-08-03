The Cheese Shop plans to reopen Tuesday after employee tests positive

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Cheese Shop Country Market and Deli in Stuarts Draft is reopening, after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the Cheese Shop posted it will be closed through Monday.

The post says an asymptomatic employee received a positive COVID-19 test result on Saturday at 11 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the shop closed Monday.

It adds, “all employees wear masks” and the person who tested positive “wears a mask from the moment they walk in the door until the moment they leave.”

They say, the Virginia Department of Health determined that no staff or customers would have been exposed enough to warrant additional quarantine or testing.

As of Monday afternoon, the store plans to reopen on Tuesday, August 4. The Sandwich Shop will be closed until Tuesday, August 11.

The Cheese Shop also says the store closed within an hour of learning the positive result and the store is cleaned daily.

