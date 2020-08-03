What steers and moves a hurricane?

(WHSV) - Tropical systems and hurricanes all have unique movement. So what causes a hurricane to move in a certain direction?

Funny enough, hurricanes may have a great deal of power, but they get pushed around by wind. Any storm in the Atlantic Ocean usually moves westward due to eastern trade winds. Another huge factor in steering a hurricane is the Bermuda High.

The Bermuda High is a large scale high pressure system that hangs out east of the US. The positioning of the Bermuda High can be critical in steering a hurricane coming from the Atlantic Ocean. If the Bermuda High is far away from land, hurricanes deflect to the north and then to the northeast after passing the Bermuda High from the south well away from shore.

High pressure systems in the Northern Hemisphere move in a clockwise direction. This means winds on the bottom left of a high pressure system come from the southeast. The winds come from the northwest in the top left of a high pressure system.

Sometimes the Bermuda High is closer to land, so a hurricane travels far enough west to make an impact to the US, and then follows the eastern coastline as deflection happens. The Bermuda High is also associated with the subtropical jet stream. If a hurricane meets that subtropical jet stream, it will really pick up in speed.

In some cases, the Bermuda High is located close to the eastern coastline and is farther south. In that case, a hurricane will continue its westward motion.

If a hurricane makes it close to land, cold fronts that cause a dip in the jet stream will also help steer a hurricane. This is uncommon in the summer months as the jet stream stays pretty far north. In September and October though, the jet stream will dip southward sometimes.

With Isaias, the Bermuda High is farther west and closer to the coastline. Isaias has caught up in the wind flow of the Bermuda High which is why the storm is currently taking a northern path. Once Isaias reaches the northwest portion of the Bermuda High, it will start moving northeast.

The Bermuda High has been steering Isaias to the north. Eventually, it will steer Isaias to the northeast. (WHSV)

If the Bermuda High was way north, Isaias would come straight our way. Instead, it is going to make a northeast turn as it makes landfall on the Eastern coastline.

