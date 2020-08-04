Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

News

VDOT preparing for tropical storm Isaias damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Tropical storm Isaias is on track to hit landfall early Tuesday morning and the Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing to respond to damage.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham County moves start date to Sept. 10, moves most students to remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Now, students in grades 2 through 12 will work remotely and Pre-K through grade 1 will attend in-person four days a week.

Local

Harrisonburg reopens City Hall, other city facilities Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
All visitors entering a municipal building will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be mandatory.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg reopens City Hall, other city facilities Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Harrisonburg reopened more city facilities Monday, including City Hall, Department of Public Works and Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation. Other openings include the Hardesty-Higgins House, Westover Skate Park, extended hours for lap lane reservations at Westover Pool and expanded operations at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. All visitors entering a municipal building will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be mandatory. Only a limited number of residents will be allowed in the buildings at a given time. Safeguards and signs were put up to remind visitors of social distancing. “We wanted to make sure we had enough PPE in the building, so we have handwashing stations, we have masks that people can pick up when they come into the building if they need, Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications, said. “We have erected plexiglass barriers in certain places between staff and customers to make sure that we keep our staff and people who are visiting our building safe.” While some municipal buildings are now open the public, Parks still suggested people consider using the city’s online services or calling before coming into the facilities in-person.

News

Town of Luray ‘rejects racism’ and plans to discuss mayor’s controversial Facebook post

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Following a racially-insensitive Facebook post allegedly written by the mayor of Luray, the town issued a statement saying Luray rejects racism and is committed to working together with the community through understanding, compassion, and opportunity. Over the weekend, a social media post appeared online by Mayor Barry Presgraves who allegedly wrote: “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.” The post appears to have since been deleted, but not before a screenshot was captured and widely shared by users online. Former vice president Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and has suggested he would be choosing a woman for his vice-presidential running mate. Presgraves could not be reached for comment on Monday. Councilwoman Leah Pence called for Presgraves to resign. "The comment you posted has a type of humor that not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours," said Pence, who shared her letter to Presgraves on Facebook. "While a resignation alone will not resolve the systemic subliminal racism that plagues our community, your resignation is imperative as we work towards ending racism in our community. You are accountable for your words and decisions as the leader of The Town of Luray and your recent actions have caused me and many citizens to lose faith and confidence in your capacity to effectively and justly serve as Mayor of The Town of Luray."

News

VDOT preparing for tropical storm Isaias damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical storm Isaias is on track to hit landfall early Tuesday morning and the Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing to respond to damage. VDOT staff and crews have already gotten trucks and equipment ready to go to keep local roads safe. They plan on lifting lane closures wherever they can and having debris and tree removal crews ready to go once the storm hits. Ken Slack of VDOT says their crews will be out in full force to keep roadways clear and drivers safe. He suggests people stay as alert as ever when traveling. “Make sure you’re keeping a close eye on not just the light in front of you, but a little ways ahead,” Slack said. “Sometimes you come around a bend and there’s a tree branch that’s fallen, a power line that’s come down. Be alert for any potential hazards in the roadway, in addition to the high water.” Slack also said if you do have to travel, keep your speed down and avoid crossing any water on the roadway.