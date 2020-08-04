Advertisement

Dukes land transfer from Navy

The James Madison football team landed a transfer from Navy Monday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team landed a transfer from Navy Monday night.

Jebril Murray, who played safety for the Midshipmen, tweeted his commitment to the Dukes. Murray is a Virginia native who played at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

Murray was a Class of 2018 graduate from Hermitage High School who did not see any action for Navy during the 2019 season. He has four years of eligibility remaining at JMU.

