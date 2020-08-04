Dukes land transfer from Navy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team landed a transfer from Navy Monday night.

Jebril Murray, who played safety for the Midshipmen, tweeted his commitment to the Dukes. Murray is a Virginia native who played at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

Home sweet home 💜 Blessed. pic.twitter.com/aUKH0sAbgl — Jebril Murray (@Jebril7_) August 4, 2020

Murray was a Class of 2018 graduate from Hermitage High School who did not see any action for Navy during the 2019 season. He has four years of eligibility remaining at JMU.

