East Rock’s McNair commits to JMU as walk-on

Former East Rockingham star Tyce McNair is joining the James Madison University men’s basketball team as a walk-on.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former East Rockingham star Tyce McNair is joining the James Madison University men’s basketball team as a walk-on. McNair tweeted his decision to join the Dukes Tuesday morning.

McNair was supposed to attend Richard Bland College, a junior college in Petersburg, Virginia, to play basketball. However, the school decided to suspend athletics during the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With McNair at point guard, East Rockingham advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals during the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 18.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 5.9 assists per game, and 2.2 steals per game for the Eagles this past season. McNair also started for the 2018-2019 East Rock team that advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state title game.

McNair joins Dalton Jefferson as the second East Rockingham product to join JMU as a walk-on over the last two years.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

