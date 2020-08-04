Advertisement

Five tornadoes confirmed in Virginia, two in Northern Neck

This White Stone, Virginia house had significant damage from a likely tornado that struck the Northern Neck just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
This White Stone, Virginia house had significant damage from a likely tornado that struck the Northern Neck just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.(WWBT)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes in Virginia on Tuesday.

Two tornadoes were in the Northern Neck of the state, in Kilmarnock and the Fleeton area.

The National weather service has its hands full, going through damage reports, and comparing the locations to tornado warning and radar data. Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden were on the air live from 2:30am to 6:30am tracking multiple tornado warnings.

From NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden:

These were the real deal, we were expecting tornadoes on the front-right quadrant of Isaias and many of these were clear as day on radar. This is a common feature of landfalling hurricanes. Although there were several tornadoes this morning, it won’t come close to Sept 2004 when the remnants of Ivan brought a record 38 confirmed tornadoes to Virginia.

From Jeff Orrock/NWS Wakefield:

“We have had over a dozen tornado reports from Isaias. We will be surveying the locations in the coming days and it will take some time to hit every location. Attached is a rough map of points we know or suspect tornado damage. Some of these points along the same track. Please bear with us as we work with our local partners and work through radar data. We know we have tornadoes in the following locations”

  • Windsor NC
  • Como NC
  • Lynchs Corner NC
  • Courtland VA
  • Suffolk VA
  • James City County, VA
  • Fleeton / Buzzards Bay, VA
  • Kilmarnock,VA
  • Mardela Springs, MD
  • Stockton, MD to near SBY
  • Catch Penny and Quantico, MD

Here is a view of all of the tornado reports with Hurricane Isaias.

Tornado reports with Isaias. The National WEather Service will investigate damage and radar with each report to confirm tornadoes.
Tornado reports with Isaias. The National WEather Service will investigate damage and radar with each report to confirm tornadoes.(WHSV)

