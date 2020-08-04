Former vice president of Bridgewater Retirement Community charged

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Charges have been filed against a former vice president of the Bridgewater Retirement Community who was fired from the facility in June after she was accused of mishandling financial corporate resources.

According to court documents, Sarah Nichole Hagan, 34, is charged with nine counts of embezzlement ranging from 2016 to earlier this year.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Hagan embezzled approximately $60,000 during the four-year period. Hagan’s unsecured bond was set at $50,000 and will appear back in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on August 24 at 9:00 a.m.

In June, the president of BRC, Rodney Alderfer, confirmed the misconduct was not connected to the personal fund, property or care of any residents.

