Advertisement

Former vice president of Bridgewater Retirement Community charged

Hagan was charged with nine counts of felony embezzlement.
Hagan was charged with nine counts of felony embezzlement.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Charges have been filed against a former vice president of the Bridgewater Retirement Community who was fired from the facility in June after she was accused of mishandling financial corporate resources.

According to court documents, Sarah Nichole Hagan, 34, is charged with nine counts of embezzlement ranging from 2016 to earlier this year.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Hagan embezzled approximately $60,000 during the four-year period. Hagan’s unsecured bond was set at $50,000 and will appear back in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on August 24 at 9:00 a.m.

In June, the president of BRC, Rodney Alderfer, confirmed the misconduct was not connected to the personal fund, property or care of any residents.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some local restaurants are preparing for college students’ return

Updated: 1 hour ago
In just a few weeks, college students will head back to the Friendly City just in time for classes at local universities. Downtown restaurant workers say they are preparing for the influx of students which includes working on their social distancing set-up or possibly closing some parts of the restaurant. “You know, we’re all here, we’re all very open-minded to what is going on right now. We all understand it’s very serious, none of us, you know, take it lightly,” Hayley Ritchie, a server at Billy Jack’s, said. Clementine’s will be open with socially-distanced seating, but Ruby’s Arcade will only be open for to-go and carry out. Matthew Clancey is the executive chef and general manager of Clementine’s. “We realized it was just too difficult to keep a safe environment for the staff or for our customers,” Clancey said. Clancey said they are planning to see how it goes and open those sections when safe. Billy Jack’s Shack and Jack Brown’s are also getting ready for all of the students. Aaron Ludwig is the owner of both restaurants. “We’re chatting with all of our teams now, about what to expect and what is going to have to start happening. Everything from mask enforcement to sanitation to the table wipe downs and, you know, being able to keep everyone spaced out,” Ludwig said. His restaurants have shared an outdoor space during the pandemic. Ludwig says one of the biggest things is safety for his staff members and will close earlier to hopefully reduce the late night crowd. Harrisonburg police are also preparing for students’ return.

News

Some local restaurants are preparing for college students’ return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In just a few weeks, college students will head back to the Friendly City just in time for classes at local universities.

News

School nurses prepare for upcoming school year in Rockingham County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Preparation for nurses in the upcoming school year is underway in Rockingham County.

Local

Parents share concerns for virtual learning this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board voted to push the start date back this fall for students and transition into online distance learning which raised some concerns for parents.

Latest News

News

Great American Outdoors Act Signed into law

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV's evening forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UVA delaying in-person instruction and move-in for undergraduates by two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Virginia is delaying both when some in-person classes start and when undergraduates can move in to residence halls. In its announcement Tuesday, August 4, UVA stated that these actions are in response to an uptick in coronavirus cases, both locally and nationally. The university says undergraduate courses will still start on August 25, but they will all be online for two weeks. Classes will shift to in-person on September 8, and a few days before that, undergraduates will be able to move into residence halls. Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned. University leaders are also urging students who plan to live off-UVA Grounds to delay their return until in-person courses resume. UVA says it will work to accommodate students who need to return sooner, and that international students should plan to arrive in the United States by August 25 in order to comply with quarantine and immigration requirements.

News

Deadly explosion in Lebanon

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Busch Gardens set to reopen in early August

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seaworld Entertainment announced Busch Gardens expects to reopen in early Aug. In 2020, the company began the phase of reopening some of its parks with reduced operating days and capacity limitations. Busch Gardens will be reopening in early Aug. The company has set enhanced health and safety protocols including increased sanitizing and cleaning, capacity limitations, physical distancing and face covering requirements.

News

Rockingham County moves start date to Sept. 10, moves most students to remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rockingham County Public School leaders met again on Monday night to discuss back to school plans, making several changes to the calendar year and school instruction. School board members approved moving the start date back even further from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the later start date allows teachers more time to prepare and collaborate, as well as time to evaluate local COVID-19 trends after students from three local colleges and universities return to the area. School board members also approved removing several teacher workdays during the first semester. The second approval from the school board included switching gears for most students from their previously approved school plan. Now, students in grades 2 through 12 will work remotely and Pre-K through grade 1 will attend in-person four days a week. Some special education, English-Language Learner, those without reliable access to internet, and students working significantly below grade level in reading or math may be permitted to attend in-person with Pre-K through grade 1. Health data could bring back additional grades in a blended A/B model, previously approved for some students, or full time at the elementary level. “We would see what the community spread looked like, we’ll also see what testing is again, a couple of weeks later,” Dr. Scheikl said. “Based on that, we would look at, again, beginning with elementary students, now increasing the in-person options.” In the presentation, Dr. Scheikl said middle school students could potentially return during the first semester as a second phase, but high school students would return no sooner than the second semester unless trends change dramatically. The school day for all students working remotely would include synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Lessons would be recorded for those students who could not attend. For more information on the back to school plan, go to this link. https://www.rcps.net/