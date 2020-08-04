Advertisement

Four tornadoes confirmed in Virginia so far

This White Stone, Virginia house had significant damage from a likely tornado that struck the Northern Neck just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
By NBC 12
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Virginia from Tuesday’s storms. Two suspected tornadoes are in the Northern Neck of the state, in Kilmarnock and the Fleeton area. This number is likely to go up over the coming days.

The National weather service has its hands full, going through damage reports, and comparing the locations to a tornado warning and radar data.

LOCATIONRATINGMAXIMUM WINDS
Southampton CountyEF-2125 MPH
Suffolk, near downtownEF-1100 MPH
James City CountyEF-190 MPH
Suffolk, near the Great Dismal SwampEF-080 MPH

From NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden:

These were the real deal, we were expecting tornadoes on the front-right quadrant of Isaias and many of these were clear as day on radar. This is a common feature of landfalling hurricanes. Although there were several tornadoes this morning, it won’t come close to Sept 2004 when the remnants of Ivan brought a record 38 confirmed tornadoes to Virginia.

In North Carolina, a deadly tornado has now been confirmed as an EF-3. Here are the details on that devastating tornado.

EF-3 tornado confirmed in North Carolina

From Jeff Orrock/NWS Wakefield:

“We have had over a dozen tornado reports from Isaias. We will be surveying the locations in the coming days and it will take some time to hit every location. Attached is a rough map of points we know or suspect tornado damage. Some of these points along the same track. Please bear with us as we work with our local partners and work through radar data.”

In addition, at least 5 more tornadoes are known to have occurred. However it will take time for the National Weather Service to confirm additional tornadoes.

Here is a view of all of the tornado reports with Hurricane Isaias, so the National Weather Service will be busy surveying damage from every report.

Tornado reports with Isaias. The National WEather Service will investigate damage and radar with each report to confirm tornadoes.
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast