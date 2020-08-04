Four tornadoes confirmed in Virginia so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Virginia from Tuesday’s storms. Two suspected tornadoes are in the Northern Neck of the state, in Kilmarnock and the Fleeton area. This number is likely to go up over the coming days.

The National weather service has its hands full, going through damage reports, and comparing the locations to a tornado warning and radar data.

LOCATION RATING MAXIMUM WINDS Southampton County EF-2 125 MPH Suffolk, near downtown EF-1 100 MPH James City County EF-1 90 MPH Suffolk, near the Great Dismal Swamp EF-0 80 MPH

From NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden:

These were the real deal, we were expecting tornadoes on the front-right quadrant of Isaias and many of these were clear as day on radar. This is a common feature of landfalling hurricanes. Although there were several tornadoes this morning, it won’t come close to Sept 2004 when the remnants of Ivan brought a record 38 confirmed tornadoes to Virginia.

In North Carolina, a deadly tornado has now been confirmed as an EF-3. Here are the details on that devastating tornado.

From Jeff Orrock/NWS Wakefield:

“We have had over a dozen tornado reports from Isaias. We will be surveying the locations in the coming days and it will take some time to hit every location. Attached is a rough map of points we know or suspect tornado damage. Some of these points along the same track. Please bear with us as we work with our local partners and work through radar data.”

In addition, at least 5 more tornadoes are known to have occurred. However it will take time for the National Weather Service to confirm additional tornadoes.

Here is a view of all of the tornado reports with Hurricane Isaias, so the National Weather Service will be busy surveying damage from every report.

Tornado reports with Isaias. The National WEather Service will investigate damage and radar with each report to confirm tornadoes. (WHSV)

