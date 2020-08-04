Harrisonburg reopens City Hall, other city facilities Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg reopened more city facilities Monday, including City Hall, Department of Public Works and Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.

Other openings include the Hardesty-Higgins House, Westover Skate Park, extended hours for lap lane reservations at Westover Pool and expanded operations at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

All visitors entering a municipal building will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be mandatory. Only a limited number of residents will be allowed in the buildings at a given time.

Safeguards and signs were put up to remind visitors of social distancing.

“We wanted to make sure we had enough PPE in the building, so we have handwashing stations, we have masks that people can pick up when they come into the building if they need, Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications, said. “We have erected plexiglass barriers in certain places between staff and customers to make sure that we keep our staff and people who are visiting our building safe.”

While some municipal buildings are now open the public, Parks still suggested people consider using the city’s online services or calling before coming into the facilities in-person.

