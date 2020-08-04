Harrisonburg’s Explore More Discovery Museum is holding summer children’s camps!

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Explore More Discovery Museum is currently closed to the public, but is continuing with their children’s summer camps, despite the coronavirus pandemic. And on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, they announced two more summer camps, to accommodate school start dates getting pushed back.

Although safety of everyone at the Explore More Discovery Museum is the priority, the kids are still having a great time.

"I worried at first that masks would be an issue, or just that it wouldn't feel normal, but the kids have just rolled with it, and they just love being together and doing something different," Executive Director, Lisa Shull, said.

When kids arrive for the camps, they are asked to enter through separate doors to limit crowding, answer a series of questions, and have their temperature taken.

Throughout the camps, everything is done socially distant, from six to ten feet apart, and masks are worn.

The camps have been very popular this summer, but Shull says the pandemic has been overall financially devastating.

“We typically had memberships, admissions, field trips, and all of those things were canceled, all of the birthday parties we had to stop doing,” Shull said, “so really donations, and summer camps and programming, those are really the main things we can do to keep afloat.”

When they initially closed their doors, on March 16th, 2020, The Explore More Discovery Museum offered Discovery Kits people could pick up curbside for some hands on fun at home. The Discovery Kits were very popular, and sold out quickly, but they will be offering Discovery Kits again in September. They have also been using some of their downtime to create new exhibits, such as the Cash Flow ball maze, to teach children financial literacy, and a new Pet Vet Center. They also are working on a new hand washing station, for everyone to wash their hands upon entry, accompanied by a black light experiment, to start the learning the second someone walks through the door.

For more information on the Explore More Discovery Museum, or to sign up for upcoming children’s camps, visit www.iexploremore.com/summer

