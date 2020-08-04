Advertisement

Parents share concerns for virtual learning this fall

School will return online for most students in Rockingham County online.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board voted to push the start date back this fall for students and transition into online distance learning which raised some concerns for parents.

“I was expecting them to go to virtual and I was actually surprised they didn’t make that decision sooner actually,” Nikole Basch a parent said.

Basch said she has some concerns and thinks a lot of teachers may feel the same way. She said based off of last spring online learning can be a challenge for some in the county.

“In the spring, we didn’t have internet service,” Basch said. “So I was going to school and we were having to upload that stuff for my son,” Basch said.

This fall students in grades 2 through 12 will work remotely, and Pre-K through grade 1 will attend in-person four days a week.

Students in grades 2 - 5 will have a class with their teachers for two hours, four days a week. Grades 6-8 will have a synchronous class for three hours and grades 9-12 will have a class for 2.5 hours.

Some special education, English-Language learners, those without reliable access to the internet and students working significantly below grade level in reading or math may be permitted to attend in-person with Pre-K through grade 1.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said WiFi hot spots will be made available for each school for families in need.

“So those are mostly useful for families where a cell phone signal does exist but the families can’t afford it,” Scheikl said. “So we can provide hot spots their potentially and then for students that live in an area with no internet connection that’s a conversation on a case-by-case basis.”

Basch said she has reached out to her student’s school and is waiting to hear back more information on obtaining a hot spot.

She said she understands the plan for this past spring was thrown together quickly and teachers and staff need our support now.

“They’re going into something they’ve never been into before,” Basch said. “They’re going to need a lot of support from us.”

For more information on the school divisions plan, click here.

The University of Virginia is delaying both when some in-person classes start and when undergraduates can move in to residence halls. In its announcement Tuesday, August 4, UVA stated that these actions are in response to an uptick in coronavirus cases, both locally and nationally. The university says undergraduate courses will still start on August 25, but they will all be online for two weeks. Classes will shift to in-person on September 8, and a few days before that, undergraduates will be able to move into residence halls. Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned. University leaders are also urging students who plan to live off-UVA Grounds to delay their return until in-person courses resume. UVA says it will work to accommodate students who need to return sooner, and that international students should plan to arrive in the United States by August 25 in order to comply with quarantine and immigration requirements.

Rockingham County Public School leaders met again on Monday night to discuss back to school plans, making several changes to the calendar year and school instruction. School board members approved moving the start date back even further from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the later start date allows teachers more time to prepare and collaborate, as well as time to evaluate local COVID-19 trends after students from three local colleges and universities return to the area. School board members also approved removing several teacher workdays during the first semester. The second approval from the school board included switching gears for most students from their previously approved school plan. Now, students in grades 2 through 12 will work remotely and Pre-K through grade 1 will attend in-person four days a week. Some special education, English-Language Learner, those without reliable access to internet, and students working significantly below grade level in reading or math may be permitted to attend in-person with Pre-K through grade 1. Health data could bring back additional grades in a blended A/B model, previously approved for some students, or full time at the elementary level. "We would see what the community spread looked like, we'll also see what testing is again, a couple of weeks later," Dr. Scheikl said. "Based on that, we would look at, again, beginning with elementary students, now increasing the in-person options." In the presentation, Dr. Scheikl said middle school students could potentially return during the first semester as a second phase, but high school students would return no sooner than the second semester unless trends change dramatically. The school day for all students working remotely would include synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Lessons would be recorded for those students who could not attend.

