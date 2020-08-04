Rockingham County moves start date to Sept. 10, moves most students to remote learning

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public School leaders met again on Monday night to discuss back to school plans, making several changes to the calendar year and school instruction.

School board members approved moving the start date back even further from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said this extra time allows teachers more time to prepare and collaborate, as well as time to evaluate local COVID-19 trends after students from three local colleges and universities return to the area.

School board members also approved removing several teacher workdays during the first semester.

The second approval from the school board included switching gears for most students from their previously approved school plan.

Now, students in grades 2 through 12 will work remotely and Pre-K through grade 1 will attend in-person four days a week.

Some special education, English-Language Learner, those without reliable access to internet, and students working significantly below grade level in reading or math may be permitted to attend in-person with Pre-K through grade 1.

Health data could bring back additional grades in a blended A/B model, like previously approved for some students, or full time at the elementary level.

“We would see what the community spread looked like, we’ll also see what testing is again, a couple of weeks later,” Dr. Scheikl said. “Based on that, we would look at, again, beginning with elementary students, now increasing the in-person options.”

In the presentation, Dr. Scheikl said middle school students could potentially return during the first semester as a second phase, but high school students would return no sooner than the second semester unless trends change dramatically.

The school day for all students working remotely would include synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Lessons would be recorded for those students who could not attend.

