School nurses prepare for upcoming school year in Rockingham County

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Preparation for nurses in the upcoming school year is underway in Rockingham County.

Scott Hand is the Pupil Personnel Services Director of Rockingham County Public Schools.

“We’ve had two nurses this summer serving on a committee to help with the healthcare plan for Rockingham county schools,” Hand said.

Their plan is there will be one nurse and one clinic in every school with protocols in place for teachers and nurses.The school will also have an isolation room if a student is sick and personal protective equipment for nurses.

“We have been working with a local plastics group to develop sneeze guards for nurses, in fact I picked those up this morning,” Hand said.

Hand said he believes the nurses will be well equipped for the school year with protective equipment like masks and face shields.

