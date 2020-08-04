Three tornadoes confirmed in New England

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Severe weather across New England on Sunday resulted in two tornadoes in Connecticut and one in Massachusetts, multiple reports of wind damage.

The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed an EF-0 In Sharon, CT which is right on the New York state line. This tornado traveled 0.3 miles and had maximum winds estimated at 80mph.

Lots of trees and branches down on and around Route 7 near Falls Village. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/6Hen2MRn88 — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) August 3, 2020

In addition, an EF-1 was conformed in Falls Village, CT in the northwest corner of the state. This tornado traveled 1.7 miles and maximum winds were estimated at 90mph. Both tornadoes are in Litchfield county which is in the northwest corner of the state.

Video of what absolutely looks like a brief tornado touch down in Sharon from Mimi and Scott who live in Sharon but are close to Lime Rock Park #nbcct pic.twitter.com/2jPr9MqqgH — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitMcGrathNBC) August 2, 2020

A storm chaser in that area was able to capture the storm via a drone

This is some of the damage that was left behind:

@NWSAlbany Looks like tornado damage here in Sharon CT right across the NY/CT line on Amenia Rd. #nywx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/vwBctX6jbY — Ethan Moriarty (@Ethcon1) August 2, 2020

The third tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Boston. That happened at Sandisfield in Berkshire County Massachusetts. This was an EF-0 with maximum winds at 80mph. This one traveled for a while, it was on the ground for 7.8 miles. Amazingly, it was on the ground for 20 minutes but most of the damage was to trees. There was no structural damage or any injuries.

Damage I could find at Sandisfield tornado report loc. Fire Chief said sounded like a train and went right over his roof (or close to that). Last photo shows branches down going up hill towards Tolland. A few witnesses pointed in direction of last photo when asked. @NWSAlbany pic.twitter.com/oOHqQJeobQ — 𝔸𝔹 🐐 (@axlekb) August 3, 2020

Connecticut only averages about two tornadoes per year while Massachusetts only averages one.

Tornado average by state (WHSV)

Unfortunately Tropical Storm Isaias is going to bring another severe threat to the New England Coast on Tuesday.

In fact waterspouts (tornadoes over water) and tornadoes are common with tropical systems. Any of the colored areas in this graphic, from the Outer Banks to New Hampshire and southern Maine have a tornado threat Tuesday as Isaias races up the New England Coast.

This is in addition to heavy rain, storm surge, high surf and high winds.

Tuesday (WHSV)

