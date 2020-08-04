Advertisement

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He told reporters at the White House: “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was a attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

Trump offered condolences to the victims and said the United States stood ready to assist Lebanon. “It looks like a terrible attack,” he said.

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but initial reports suggested a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was ammonium nitrate.

Witnesses reported seeing a strange, orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

—-

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

President Trump discusses mail-in voting

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The astronauts on SpaceX's first crew flight say their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

National

President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

News

Some local restaurants are preparing for college students’ return

Updated: 1 hour ago
In just a few weeks, college students will head back to the Friendly City just in time for classes at local universities. Downtown restaurant workers say they are preparing for the influx of students which includes working on their social distancing set-up or possibly closing some parts of the restaurant. “You know, we’re all here, we’re all very open-minded to what is going on right now. We all understand it’s very serious, none of us, you know, take it lightly,” Hayley Ritchie, a server at Billy Jack’s, said. Clementine’s will be open with socially-distanced seating, but Ruby’s Arcade will only be open for to-go and carry out. Matthew Clancey is the executive chef and general manager of Clementine’s. “We realized it was just too difficult to keep a safe environment for the staff or for our customers,” Clancey said. Clancey said they are planning to see how it goes and open those sections when safe. Billy Jack’s Shack and Jack Brown’s are also getting ready for all of the students. Aaron Ludwig is the owner of both restaurants. “We’re chatting with all of our teams now, about what to expect and what is going to have to start happening. Everything from mask enforcement to sanitation to the table wipe downs and, you know, being able to keep everyone spaced out,” Ludwig said. His restaurants have shared an outdoor space during the pandemic. Ludwig says one of the biggest things is safety for his staff members and will close earlier to hopefully reduce the late night crowd. Harrisonburg police are also preparing for students’ return.

Latest News

News

Some local restaurants are preparing for college students’ return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In just a few weeks, college students will head back to the Friendly City just in time for classes at local universities.

News

School nurses prepare for upcoming school year in Rockingham County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Preparation for nurses in the upcoming school year is underway in Rockingham County.

Local

Parents share concerns for virtual learning this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board voted to push the start date back this fall for students and transition into online distance learning which raised some concerns for parents.

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.