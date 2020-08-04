Two missing children, mom found safe after Bertie County tornado

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two children and their mother who were believed to have been missing after a tornado destroyed a mobile home park all have been found safe.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said it turns out the children were not in the area and their mother was at work when the storm hit.

Two people were killed and 20 others injured when county officials say a tornado spawned from Hurricane Isaias struck the park on Morning Road in the Cedar Landing community.

The sheriff said everyone is now accounted for.

Some ten to twelve mobile homes were destroyed, while only two were left standing, the sheriff said. Vehicles were tossed on top of each other and valuables were strewn about the area.

“Assessment of the scene will continue today as well into the coming days. Taskforce Teams from across the state are on the ground supplementing local search efforts. We want to emphasize that this is not a recovery mission, and rescues are still taking place which is why it is increasingly important to steer clear of the area.”

The National Weather Service will have meteorologists at the site on Wednesday to gauge the size of the tornado.

Those wishing to get a status update about a family member who is missing should call 252-794-6144 and provide the missing persons’ name and their contact number to county staff.

Two people are now confirmed dead after county officials say a tornado ripped through a mobile home park outside of Windsor early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff John Holley says a second body was recovered this morning. He said three people, including two children, are still missing while 20 people were injured.

Fire officials told us around 2:30 a.m. Hurricane Isaias destroyed multiple trailers on Morning Road in the Cedar Landing community.

Holley says there is an active search going on and they are hoping to find the missing people alive. The search area encompasses Woodard Road and Morning Road areas which is also known as “The Neck”.

