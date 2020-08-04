UVA delaying in-person instruction and move-in for undergraduates by two weeks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is delaying both when some in-person classes start and when undergraduates can move in to residence halls.

In its announcement Tuesday, August 4, UVA stated that these actions are in response to an uptick in coronavirus cases, both locally and nationally.

The university says undergraduate courses will still start on August 25, but they will all be online for two weeks. Classes will shift to in-person on September 8, and a few days before that, undergraduates will be able to move into residence halls.

Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned.

University leaders are also urging students who plan to live off-UVA Grounds to delay their return until in-person courses resume.

UVA says it will work to accommodate students who need to return sooner, and that international students should plan to arrive in the United States by August 25 in order to comply with quarantine and immigration requirements.

More information can be found at the Return to Grounds website and Fall 2020 Student Resource site.

The University of Virginia says it has and will continue to implement health and safety precautions, including virus testing for all students who will be in Charlottesville. Additionally, UVA says classroom have been outfitted with plexiglass shields and capacity has been revised to comply with physical-distancing recommendations. Physical distancing measures and safety protocols will be enforced in dining halls, libraries, buses, and other public spaces.

Face coverings will be required for all students, faculty and staff.

University leaders are set to hold a virtual town hall Friday, August 7, for students, faculty and staff who would like to hear more UVA’s plans. A similar event for parents and Charlottesville community members will be held sometime next week. Leaders plan to share another UVA update no later than August 28.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.