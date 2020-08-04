VDOT preparing for tropical storm Isaias damage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tropical storm Isaias is on track to hit landfall early Tuesday morning and the Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing to respond to damage.

VDOT staff and crews have already gotten trucks and equipment ready to go to keep local roads safe.

They plan on lifting lane closures wherever they can and having debris and tree removal crews ready to go once the storm hits.

Ken Slack of VDOT says their crews will be out in full force to keep roadways clear and drivers safe. He suggests people stay as alert as ever when traveling.

“Make sure you’re keeping a close eye on not just the light in front of you, but a little ways ahead,” Slack said. “Sometimes you come around a bend and there’s a tree branch that’s fallen, a power line that’s come down. Be alert for any potential hazards in the roadway, in addition to the high water.”

Slack also said if you do have to travel, keep your speed down and avoid crossing any water on the roadway.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.