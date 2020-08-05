Advertisement

5 young men honored for rescuing Wash. deputy under attack from suspect

The sheriff's office says this photo was taken a few minutes after the young men helped save Deputy Elliot from a chokehold.
The sheriff's office says this photo was taken a few minutes after the young men helped save Deputy Elliot from a chokehold.(Source: King County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state are praising the actions of five young men who stepped in to help a deputy under attack from a suspected drunken driver, who was allegedly trying to flee the scene of a car accident.

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht presented the five young men Monday with the “Medal of Heroism” award, which was created to honor community members who do extraordinary things, according to the sheriff’s office.

The honorees were identified as 16-year-old Darrell Swilley, 17-year-old Isaiha Sansaver, 18-year-old Tyran Powell, 18-year-old Kai Tavares and 19-year-old Dominic Sansaver.

The five young men jumped on and subdued a suspected drunken driver who, authorities say, had a deputy in a chokehold, helping her to get free and handcuff him.
The five young men jumped on and subdued a suspected drunken driver who, authorities say, had a deputy in a chokehold, helping her to get free and handcuff him.(Source: King County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

“We can’t thank these fine young men enough. They are true heroes,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Authorities say Deputy Elliott, who was off-duty and driving her patrol car home, was flagged down at the scene of a car crash that involved multiple vehicles around 1 a.m. July 18 in Auburn, Washington.

While Elliot checked to make sure no one was injured, a suspected drunken driver believed to have caused the accident began walking away from the scene. The deputy tried to physically detain him, but the suspect fought back, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect put Elliot in a chokehold, and as she struggled to breathe, she heard several young men’s voices yelling, “Get off of her.” The five young men jumped on and subdued the suspect, helping the deputy to get free and handcuff him.

Elliot suffered scrapes and bruising from the incident but was not seriously injured. Authorities say the young men’s actions “quite possibly saved her life.”

“Moms and Dads, you should be proud of these kids!” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested for felony assault of an officer and driving under the influence. He had several other warrants for his arrest, including DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office says this is only the second time Johanknecht has awarded the Medal of Heroism.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg’s Explore More Discovery Museum is holding summer children’s camps!

Updated: 38 minutes ago

National

Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
It was unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire and struck with the force of an earthquake.

National

Massive explosion rips through Beirut

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The blast rocked the port area of Lebanon's capital city and was felt miles away, blowing out windows in buildings and even damaging the presidential palace.

National

Judge orders trial tied to discovery of Idaho kids’ bodies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Authorities have yet to file charges related to the deaths of the children.

Latest News

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 6

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Coronavirus

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the two sides set a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the week to permit a vote next week.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Local

Harrisonburg Schools discuss what virtual learning and teaching will look like this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
All students will engage in a mix of asynchronous and synchronous activities, starting with one hour for K through grade 2, and four hours of synchronous instruction for high school students.

News

Kings Dominion amusement park to remain closed through 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Kings Dominion amusement park will not reopen until at least 2021, after closing this year because of COVID-19-related business challenges. Park management said, “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards. However, the state’s Phase 3 reopening restriction of limiting the park to only 1,000 guests has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.” The park had already extended 2020 Season Passes and add-on products to be valid through 2021, and now, all 2020 Season Passholders will also receive Pass Perks™ Loyalty Rewards valid for purchases within the park next season. Day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through September 6, 2021. Any Pre-K passes registered or activated in 2020 will be valid through 2021. Guests affected by this will receive an email with details. Management said, “Our team will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure that our guests and associates can return to fun in a safe environment next season. We are planning a great 2021 with rides, attractions and entertainment for the whole family.” That list includes the opening of a new area in Soak City called Coconut Shores, featuring a multi-level water play structure, a mini wave pool for kids, and new dining; the return of the nighttime international festival Grand Carnivale; and new dining options.

News

Harrisonburg city council approves CARES Act spending plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
More than four million dollars in CARES Act funding is coming to Harrisonburg from the Federal government. This money is coming from a bill passed by Congress to help with COVID-19 relief for the city. The spending plan for the money was passed by the city council, but there were a few suggested changes to be talked about at again a later date. Of the $4.6 million, half of that money is expected to go toward city expenses already incurred and future purchases they expect, including PPE, facility changes, among other things. $700K will go to schools, and another $600K will cover costs with the construction delay for Harrisonburg High School Two. $750K will be for business grants and $564K goes to community assistance. City manager Eric Campbell made the presentation. “Part of this is to make sure we have funding available to be able to appropriately respond to any additional or unforeseen thing that we would need to maintain core services and the health of the community,” Campbell said. There will be an additional $4.6 million coming for more aid from the state’s allocation of federal money. There will be another vote this month to finalize the spending plans.