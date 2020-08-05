Augusta County woman accused of embezzling $95,000 from trucking company

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County woman is accused of embezzling more than $95,000 from a trucking company.

A grand jury indicted Marie Dickson, 52, of Fort Defiance.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a complaint in May for possible embezzlement and an investigation revealed thousands had been stolen from Crosby Trucking Service.

The time frame of the alleged theft was from March 2016 to May 2020, according to Lt. Aavon LeVeck with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

LeVeck said Dickson was arrested on Tuesday and released on an secured bond.

