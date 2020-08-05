Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Stalled front brings more rain and storm chances for the rest of the week

Today's forecast.
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A front will remain stalled near the area through the weekend, which will increase our shower and storm chances each day.

WEDNESDAY: A warm and comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 70s for the morning with plenty of sunshine. Then increasing clouds for the day, and warm, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. With a stalled out front nearby, there will be a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Best chance will be from about 2pm through midnight. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out but not every will see rain. Cloudy and mild overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s with patchy fog.

A few isolated storms develop this afternoon and evening (After 2pm through midnight).
THURSDAY: A rather nice morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms for the day, better chance will be for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s but where we have rainfall, this may keep some areas in the 70s for the day. Activity will continue into the evening and a few showers may linger overnight. Cloudy and comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog into early Friday.

The stalled front will linger over the area through the weekend, increasing our shower and storm chances.
FRIDAY: A warm morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out later in the day. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out later in the day, most stay dry. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Another very comfortable start with temperatures early in the 60s. Mostly sunny and very warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again an isolated storm can’t be ruled out, most will stay dry. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with morning temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. A few storms develop later in the day. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

