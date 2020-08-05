Harrisonburg city council approves CARES Act spending plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than four million dollars in CARES Act funding is coming to Harrisonburg from the federal government.

This money is coming from a bill passed by Congress to help with COVID-19 relief for the city.

The spending plan for the money was passed by the city council, but there were a few suggested changes to be talked about at again a later date.

Of the $4.6 million, half of that money is expected to go toward city expenses already incurred and future purchases they expect, including PPE, facility changes, among other things.

$700K will go to schools, and another $600K will cover costs with the construction delay for Harrisonburg High School Two.

$750K will be for business grants and $564K goes to community assistance.

City manager Eric Campbell made the presentation.

“Part of this is to make sure we have funding available to be able to appropriately respond to any additional or unforeseen thing that we would need to maintain core services and the health of the community,” Campbell said.

There will be an additional $4.6 million coming for more aid from the state’s allocation of federal money.

There will be another vote this month to finalize the spending plans.

