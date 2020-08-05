Hershey Company boot camp taking place in Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Hershey Company in Stuarts Draft is holding its fourth boot camp this week at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.

It’s a two-week training that fast-tracks job candidates to manufacturing apprenticeships.

The boot camp is geared toward anyone who wants to learn more about working in food manufacturing.

It focuses on teamwork, problem-solving and finance skills.

“It is a fantastic opportunity in this high unemployment where people are looking at different careers,” said Debby Hopkins, the Chief Workforce Officer and Program Director of the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board. “Just as fantastic as it was when it was a very competitive market and Hershey was trying to build their own pipeline.”

The boot camp partners with Hopkins and the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board to offer these opportunities. The program runs through next week.

