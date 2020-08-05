Advertisement

Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion

Red Cross reports death toll of at least 100, thousands wounded
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.

Smoke was still rising from the port, where huge mounds of grain gushed from hollowed-out silos. Major downtown streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out.

An official with the Lebanese Red Cross said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded. The official, George Kettaneh, said the toll could rise further.

Scores of people were missing, with relatives pleading on social media for help locating loved ones. An Instagram page called "Locating Victims Beirut" sprang up with photos of missing people, and radio presenters read the names of missing or wounded people throughout the night. Many residents moved in with friends or relatives after their apartments were damaged and treated their own injuries because hospitals were overwhelmed.

It was unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire and struck with the force of an earthquake. It was the most powerful explosion ever seen in the city, which was on the front lines of the 1975-1990 civil war and has endured conflicts with neighboring Israel and periodic bombings and terror attacks.

"L'Apocalypse," read the front page of Lebanon's French L'Orient Le Jour newspaper. Another paper, al-Akhbar, had a photo of a destroyed port with the words: "The Great Collapse."

Lebanon was already on the brink of collapse amid a severe economic crisis that has ignited mass protests in recent months. Its hospitals are confronting a surge in coronavirus cases, and there were concerns the virus could spread further as people flooded into hospitals.

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station that it appeared the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse at the dock ever since it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.

Witnesses reported seeing an orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates. Ammonium nitrate is a common ingredient in fertilizer but can also be highly explosive.

Ammonium nitrate was used in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, when a truck bomb containing 2,180 kilograms (4,800 pounds) of fertilizer and fuel oil ripped through a federal building, killing 168 people and wounding hundreds more.

There is no evidence the Beirut explosion was an attack.

Videos showed what looked like a fire erupting nearby just before, and local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved. The fire appeared to spread to a nearby building, triggering the explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and generating a shock wave.

Security forces cordoned off the port area on Wednesday as a bulldozer entered to help clear away debris. A young man begged troops to allow him to enter and search for his father, who has been missing since the blast occurred. He was directed to a port official who wrote down his details.

In Beirut's hard-hit Achrafieh district, civil defense workers and soldiers were working on locating missing people and clearing the rubble. At least one man was still pinned under stones from an old building that had collapsed. Volunteers hooked him up to an oxygen tank to help him breathe while others tried to free his leg.

The blast destroyed numerous apartment buildings, potentially leaving large numbers of people homeless at a time when many Lebanese have lost their jobs and seen their savings evaporate because of a currency crisis. The explosion also raises concerns about how Lebanon will continue to import nearly all of its vital goods with its main port devastated.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a short televised speech, appealed to all countries and friends of Lebanon to extend help to the small nation, saying: "We are witnessing a real catastrophe." He reiterated his pledge that those responsible for the disaster will pay the price, without commenting on the cause.

There is also the issue of food security in Lebanon, a tiny country already hosting over 1 million Syrians amid that country's yearslong war.

The port's major grain silo is run by the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade. Drone footage shot Wednesday by The Associated Press showed that the blast tore open those grain silos, dumping their contents into the debris and earth thrown up by the blast. Some 80% of Lebanon's wheat supply is imported, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Estimates suggest some 85% of the country's grain was stored at the now-destroyed silos.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency quoted the Raoul Nehme, the minister of economy and trade, as saying that all the wheat stored at the facility had been "contaminated" and couldn't be used. However, he insisted Lebanon had enough wheat for its immediate needs. Nehme said Lebanon also would import more wheat.

The tiny Mediterranean nation's economic crisis is rooted in decades of systemic corruption and poor governance by the political class that has been in power since the end of the civil war. Lebanese have held mass protests calling for sweeping political change since last autumn but few of their demands have been met as the economic situation has steadily worsened.

___

Associated Press writers Sarah El Deeb and Hassan Ammar in Beirut, Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Massive explosion rips through Beirut

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The blast rocked the port area of Lebanon's capital city and was felt miles away, blowing out windows in buildings and even damaging the presidential palace.

National

Judge orders trial tied to discovery of Idaho kids’ bodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Authorities have yet to file charges related to the deaths of the children.

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Coronavirus

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the two sides set a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the week to permit a vote next week.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Local

Harrisonburg Schools discuss what virtual learning and teaching will look like this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
All students will engage in a mix of asynchronous and synchronous activities, starting with one hour for K through grade 2, and four hours of synchronous instruction for high school students.

News

Kings Dominion amusement park to remain closed through 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Kings Dominion amusement park will not reopen until at least 2021, after closing this year because of COVID-19-related business challenges. Park management said, “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards. However, the state’s Phase 3 reopening restriction of limiting the park to only 1,000 guests has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.” The park had already extended 2020 Season Passes and add-on products to be valid through 2021, and now, all 2020 Season Passholders will also receive Pass Perks™ Loyalty Rewards valid for purchases within the park next season. Day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through September 6, 2021. Any Pre-K passes registered or activated in 2020 will be valid through 2021. Guests affected by this will receive an email with details. Management said, “Our team will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure that our guests and associates can return to fun in a safe environment next season. We are planning a great 2021 with rides, attractions and entertainment for the whole family.” That list includes the opening of a new area in Soak City called Coconut Shores, featuring a multi-level water play structure, a mini wave pool for kids, and new dining; the return of the nighttime international festival Grand Carnivale; and new dining options.

News

Harrisonburg city council approves CARES Act spending plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
More than four million dollars in CARES Act funding is coming to Harrisonburg from the Federal government. This money is coming from a bill passed by Congress to help with COVID-19 relief for the city. The spending plan for the money was passed by the city council, but there were a few suggested changes to be talked about at again a later date. Of the $4.6 million, half of that money is expected to go toward city expenses already incurred and future purchases they expect, including PPE, facility changes, among other things. $700K will go to schools, and another $600K will cover costs with the construction delay for Harrisonburg High School Two. $750K will be for business grants and $564K goes to community assistance. City manager Eric Campbell made the presentation. “Part of this is to make sure we have funding available to be able to appropriately respond to any additional or unforeseen thing that we would need to maintain core services and the health of the community,” Campbell said. There will be an additional $4.6 million coming for more aid from the state’s allocation of federal money. There will be another vote this month to finalize the spending plans.

News

Harrisonburg Schools discuss what virtual learning and teaching will look like this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
The upcoming school year will be like no other as school divisions get prepared to welcome students back in-person or virtually in the upcoming weeks. On July 22, Harrisonburg City Public Schools approved moving online for K through grade 12, leaving only identified students in the building for in-person instruction. High school students learning virtually will have instruction from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Aug. 31. Elementary and middle school students learning virtually will begin instruction on Sept. 8. Elementary will have instruction from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and middle school will have instruction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All students will engage in a mix of asynchronous and synchronous activities, starting with one hour for K through grade 2, and four hours of synchronous instruction for high school students. Concerns were raised about keeping students actively engaged during the school day and not skipping out on class time, but students’ attendance and grades will be more strict than in the spring when many schools went into crisis-mode. “We’re going to have an attendance policy that will be multi-dimensional in terms of meaningful contact as opposed to the normal system where [students were] in the desk at a certain hour,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said during the Zoom meeting. On “Wonderful Wednesday” students will engage in synchronous and asynchronous encore and enrichment activities. Wednesdays will also be utilized as a day for teacher preparation and collaboration. There are daily PE and time for movement activities built into these remote schedules, as well as, time for electives. High school students may participate in alternative programs that would operate in the late afternoon or evening hours virtually. Dr. Richards said this helps some city students who must work jobs during school hours. As far as access to technology goes, students grades 1 through 12 will have Chromebooks to use at home for school work and to access synchronous instruction through Google Meet. Kindergarten students will have devices introduced after the start of the year. Learning Management Systems (LMS), like Canvas, Google Classroom and Seesaw, will be used for students. Parents will have the opportunity at the beginning of the year for orientation to devices and LMSs. The HCPS Technology Department is working on video tutorials to share with parents that will be posted on their website shortly.

National

Virgin Atlantic airline files for US bankruptcy protection

Updated: 6 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic is the latest airline to wind up in court because of the financial harm from the coronavirus outbreak.