Newtown Fitness Club offers individualized experience

Newtown Fitness Club in Staunton
Newtown Fitness Club in Staunton(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A gym in downtown Staunton is offering a unique experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newtown Fitness Club allows you to reserve a time slot to workout and have the gym to yourself.

Owner Ben Huson said he wanted to create a distraction-free zone for people to maximize their workouts. Now, amid a pandemic, he said he’s seen a lot of interest as more people are wanting to work out but are not wanting to be around other people.

"Guests sign a code of conduct saying they will clean the equipment they use before and after their gym usage, and I deep clean the facility once a day," Huson said.

Time slots are available from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and can be booked online.

Huson said he hopes to be able to open more of these types of fitness centers.

