Shenandoah School board to discuss pushing start date back

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night, the Shenandoah County School Board held an emergency meeting to discuss pushing back the fall start date.

Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, is recommending to move the start date back from Aug. 17 to Aug. 31.

He said the change will allow additional time for back-ordered safety and sanitation equipment to be shipped and set up in each school.

“Some of those things have been back-ordered and so the things for student health and safety were a little delayed and we needed more time to get them in,” Johnston said. “For example the sneeze guards in the cafeteria you know staff don’t use those but kids do.”

Johnston said the pieces of equipment should be delivered on August 10 and the delay will give teachers more time to prepare their lesson plans for the fall.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.