Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir looks forward to this year!

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The coronavirus may have canceled it's in person concert this past spring, but the Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir is not letting COVID-19 get in it's way anymore.

With some changes to how rehearsals and concerts will be run this year, the SVCC is excited to get everyone back singing together.

SVCC's Artistic and Executive Director, Jane Hostetter, says both she and the kids have really missed singing and working together throughout quarantine.

"Music is so important, it brings us together in ways that we need inherently as human beings, we have to have that connection with one another," Hostetter said, "Quarantine might keep us safe in one way, but it's harmful in other ways."

Hostetter says all singing will happen outside of the Eastern Mennonite Elementary School, in the yard, with children standing ten feet apart, wearing masks, and using megaphones as to not strain their voices.

Everyone will also have a distance streamer, which they can move and twirl around, to help reinforce social distancing in a fun way. These streamers will also be incorporated in the movement component for performances, which will have an emphasis on South American influences.

Small groups of students will also take turns working with instruments inside of the school's music room.

As of right now, there are plans for a virtual winter concert in December, which will include virtual rehearsals for everyone form October to November, and a Zoom session where everyone can sing together. This type of concert will be different from years past, but Hostetter is staying positive through it all.

"I don't think we are going to be suffering because of the coronavirus, we're gonna be thriving in it, because people are needing this, and desiring it, and the community here is really strong," Hostetter said.

The auditions only last ten minutes, where the kids are asked to sing Happy Birthday and match some pitches over ZOOM. Hostetter says auditions are fun and easy, one girl even did her audition recently in the car on her way home from the beach. Future auditions will be held on August 26, 2020 and August 27, 2020.

To schedule an audition, you can call 540-432-4650, or email SVCC at svcc@emu.edu

To find more information on the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir, visit www.svcc.org

