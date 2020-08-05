Staunton City Schools offer free meals for all students

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - All students within Staunton City Schools will be able to get a free breakfast and lunch every school day for the upcoming school year.

The school district was approved for the Community Eligibility Provision, which will allow the schools to provide these free meals for the next four years.

"People are really excited, and especially in a time when things are stressful and uncertain, this is something very solid and certain," Amanda Warren, the Nutrition Director for Staunton City Schools said.

There's no application or income requirements, which Warren said not only allows the schools to put more focus and energy on quality meal service, but it also encourages more families to participate.

"It provides equity, which is something that we strive for anyway in everything that we do, by decreasing stigma associated with students participating in school lunch and also providing for our families. No out of pocket expenses for these meals during the school day," Warren said.

Students will even be able to take meals home for the days they are at home for virtual learning.

Students who will be full-time virtual learning can also get the meals.

"Parents will be able to pre-order their meals for the week and then pick up at a home school location so that they will be provided with a meal bundle that compliments their student's learning at home for the entire week," Warren said.

Because of added COVID-19 precautions the way the meals are distributed will be little different.

“We’ll be offering a lot of grab and go options so students can grab their bundled meals, our USDA reimbursable meals, and go straight to a classroom setting,” Warren said.

And at the high school level, Warren said be vending machines that distribute bundled meals for students.

Warren encourages families to participate in school lunch because participation is what drives programs like CEP, which widen access to food to everybody.

Staunton City Schools have been providing free meals since March when in-person schooling ended.

