Stuarts Draft’s Cooke commits to Hokies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Henry Cooke has committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech. The standout catcher formerly from Stuarts Draft High School announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. Cooke tells WHSV he is now planning to attend The Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville.

I am blessed to say that I am furthering my academic and baseball career at the University of Virginia Tech! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and family for putting me in this position I am today! Go Hokies🦃 pic.twitter.com/42KdJDSiAm — Henry Cooke (@hcookke) August 5, 2020

As a sophomore in 2019, Cooke was a key part of a Cougars baseball team that advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals. He was also the starting quarterback for the Stuarts Draft football team finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up in 2019.

Cooke joins TR Williams (LHP) and Lance Williams (RHP) from Page County High School as local high school baseball players from the Shenandoah Valley who are committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech.

