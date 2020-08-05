VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Rockingham County Tuesday night.

Police say a 2000 Ford Contour ran off the side of Route 259, near Bergton Road, and collided with several trees around 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 4.

The driver, 33-year-old Jeffrey W. Causey of Linville, died at the scene. Investigators say Causey was not wearing a seat belt.

VSP says alcohol and speed are being considered factors in the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.