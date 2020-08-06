Augusta County School Board discusses reopening plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County School Board will be meeting Wednesday to discuss possible updates to the reopening plan.

As of now, students in Augusta County are set to begin school August 18.

Students will either take part in full-time virtual learning or they will be going to school two days a week with a hybrid schedule.

Wednesday night, the community will have a better idea of the virtual learning tools.

"Give updates on some numbers and some updates on some virtual platforms so they can be better educated on what we'll be using," Dr. Eric Bond, Augusta County Superintendent, said.

Teachers made their way back to the classroom this week.

"Our teachers went back to school on Monday, so that's generated some questions," School board Chair, Nicholas Collins said.

He said he hopes some of those questions will also be addressed at tonight's meeting.

Bond said overall he feels good about moving forward with the current plan but said they'll continue monitoring the situation.

“Monitor the numbers and work on a weekly if not daily basis with our local department of health to keep track of the numbers and averages of numbers and continue to follow their guidance,” Bond said.

