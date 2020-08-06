Be cautious - Don’t run red lights

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The week of August 2nd - August 8th, is National Stop on Red Week. You may not have known that, and stopping at red lights seems like common sense, but the dangers of running red lights extends far beyond just the first week of August.

You should be cautious while driving every day. Whether that means giving yourself extra time in the morning so you don’t rush, or eliminating all distractions while driving, making sure you are cautious while approaching a red light could save a life.

Harrisonburg Fire Department's Public Education Officer, Erin Stehle, says in 2018, 846 people were killed in red light running crashes, and 139,000 people were injured, and in 2019, 3.5 million people ran red lights, according to safety camera program data.

"Your life is too precious, there should be no rushing while we're on the road, we should take that as a responsibility for all of us," Stehle said. "And when we make a choice to run a red light or to speed up, someone might think that we're stopping, and that could easily cause a crash...a few seconds changes everything."

When learning to drive herself, Stehle said her mother told her to always wait a few seconds when the light turned green, and scan the road to make sure you're clear to go, in case someone else ran a red light.

Stehle also says statistically, it has been found more drivers run red lights on Fridays.

Looking forward in the Harrisonburg area, Harrisonburg Fire Department warns drivers that with thousands of college students returning to the area soon, to be extra cautious on the roads.

