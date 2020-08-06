Advertisement

Be cautious - Don't run red lights

The week of August 2nd - August 8th, is National Stop on Red Week.
Be cautious and make sure not to run red lights.
Be cautious and make sure not to run red lights.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The week of August 2nd - August 8th, is National Stop on Red Week. You may not have known that, and stopping at red lights seems like common sense, but the dangers of running red lights extends far beyond just the first week of August.

You should be cautious while driving every day. Whether that means giving yourself extra time in the morning so you don’t rush, or eliminating all distractions while driving, making sure you are cautious while approaching a red light could save a life.

Harrisonburg Fire Department's Public Education Officer, Erin Stehle, says in 2018, 846 people were killed in red light running crashes, and 139,000 people were injured, and in 2019, 3.5 million people ran red lights, according to safety camera program data.

"Your life is too precious, there should be no rushing while we're on the road, we should take that as a responsibility for all of us," Stehle said. "And when we make a choice to run a red light or to speed up, someone might think that we're stopping, and that could easily cause a crash...a few seconds changes everything."

When learning to drive herself, Stehle said her mother told her to always wait a few seconds when the light turned green, and scan the road to make sure you're clear to go, in case someone else ran a red light.

Stehle also says statistically, it has been found more drivers run red lights on Fridays.

Looking forward in the Harrisonburg area, Harrisonburg Fire Department warns drivers that with thousands of college students returning to the area soon, to be extra cautious on the roads.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is warning the community of a string of recent scams. HPD said these scams are targeting anybody, no matter your age. College students, middle-aged and elderly people can all fall victim to these scams and Amie Raymann, a detective with HPD, said nearly a dozen have in just the past the weeks. She said some scams are related to a person seeking a relationship, friendship or they’re pretending to be from a local agency asking for bail money for a family member, prepaid money cards or gift cards. While scammers may sound convincing, Raymann said legitimate businesses or agencies will never ask for this form of payment. HPD has seen scammers reach victims on many platforms. “Often [scammers] will cold-call people. Never trust your caller ID, they can spoof a number,” Raymann said. “They can call you and say they’re with an agency, you can meet them online through various forms of social media, whether it’s Facebook, Snapchat, different dating websites.” HPD warns people to never deposit checks from someone you’ve met online. Before sending any money, Raymann said to call that agency or business to verify the person who contacted you is a real representative. If not, contact your local police department.

An Augusta County woman is accused of embezzling more than $95,000 from a trucking company. A grand jury indicted Marie Dickson, 52, of Fort Defiance. According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a complaint in May for possible embezzlement and an investigation revealed thousands had been stolen from Crosby Trucking Service. The time frame of the alleged theft was from March 2016 to May 2020, according to Lt. Aavon LeVeck with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. LeVeck said Dickson was arrested on Tuesday and released on an secured bond.