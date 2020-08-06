Advertisement

Girl, 5, with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead in Pa.

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ/CNN) - Police say a 5-year-old girl with autism is dead after she wandered away from her Pennsylvania home during Tropical Storm Isaias and likely got swept away in floodwaters.

After a 22-hour search, rescuers found the body of missing 5-year-old Eliza Talal, who wandered away from home Tuesday in Towamencin Township, Pennslyvania, while Tropical Storm Isaias was causing flooding in the area. The little girl had autism and was nonverbal.

Search crews found the body of missing 5-year-old Eliza Talal, who wandered away from home while Tropical Storm Isaias was causing flooding in Towamencin Township, Pennsylvania. The little girl had autism and was nonverbal.
Search crews found the body of missing 5-year-old Eliza Talal, who wandered away from home while Tropical Storm Isaias was causing flooding in Towamencin Township, Pennsylvania. The little girl had autism and was nonverbal.(Source: Family photos/WFMZ/CNN)

Police Chief Tim Dickinson called it the result no one was hoping for.

“We have hope until there’s no longer hope, and I can tell you that these police officers, first responders and community members searched tirelessly for Eliza,” he said.

More than 100 community volunteers, including Tiffany Tuck, searched the area for Eliza throughout the night. The girl’s body was found next to Towamencin Creek Wednesday morning in an area that was flooded the day before.

“As time got on and we heard the dogs lost her scent, that’s when it really got worrisome for me,” Tuck said. “It’s hard. At least it’s closure but not the answer we were hoping for.”

Police believe Eliza wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in the creek, which borders her family’s backyard.

Neighbor Susan Kelly shot video of the swollen creek during the storm.

“Nobody could have made it through. It was like a raging river,” she said. “Even an adult wouldn’t have - you wouldn’t even attempt to go near it. It was that bad.”

Dickinson said he had never seen flooding that bad in the area, not even when Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012.

An investigation is still underway, but authorities do not suspect foul play in the girl’s death.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ, Family photos, Susan Kelly via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Search crews find body of 5-year-old girl who went missing as Isaias hit Pa.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police believe the 5-year-old girl, who had autism, wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with the mayor and others noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty, highlighting its hypocrisy.

National

Lawyers argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
The pretrial hearing relates to the second phase of the case against Jarrod Ramos, who has already pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

National

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
Members of the city's Charter Commission expressed concern that the process to change the city's charter was being rushed after George Floyd died following an encounter with police.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Police warn public of recent scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Police Department is warning the community of a string of recent scams. HPD said these scams are targeting anybody, no matter your age. College students, middle-aged and elderly people can all fall victim to these scams and Amie Raymann, a detective with HPD, said nearly a dozen have in just the past the weeks. She said some scams are related to a person seeking a relationship, friendship or they’re pretending to be from a local agency asking for bail money for a family member, prepaid money cards or gift cards. While scammers may sound convincing, Raymann said legitimate businesses or agencies will never ask for this form of payment. HPD has seen scammers reach victims on many platforms. “Often [scammers] will cold-call people. Never trust your caller ID, they can spoof a number,” Raymann said. “They can call you and say they’re with an agency, you can meet them online through various forms of social media, whether it’s Facebook, Snapchat, different dating websites.” HPD warns people to never deposit checks from someone you’ve met online. Before sending any money, Raymann said to call that agency or business to verify the person who contacted you is a real representative. If not, contact your local police department.

News

Augusta County woman accused of embezzling $95,000 from trucking company

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Augusta County woman is accused of embezzling more than $95,000 from a trucking company. A grand jury indicted Marie Dickson, 52, of Fort Defiance. According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a complaint in May for possible embezzlement and an investigation revealed thousands had been stolen from Crosby Trucking Service. The time frame of the alleged theft was from March 2016 to May 2020, according to Lt. Aavon LeVeck with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. LeVeck said Dickson was arrested on Tuesday and released on an secured bond.

News

Luray mayor makes statement following controversial Facebook post

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Following a racially-insensitive Facebook post allegedly written by the mayor of Luray, Barry Presgraves made a statement on his Facebook page. In the post, Presgraves said “I posted a picture on 8-1-20, I am sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings lesson learned. It was not my intent to hurt anyone. I took it to be humorous. Sorry!” Residents of the town are beginning to ask for the mayor’s resignation. On Saturday, a protest is organized to take place outside of the W Luray Recreation Center at 12:30 p.m. to demand action. Over the weekend, a social media post appeared online by Mayor Barry Presgraves who allegedly wrote: “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.” The post appears to have since been deleted, but not before a screenshot was captured and widely shared by users online. Presgraves could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. Councilwoman Leah Pence called for Presgraves to resign. “The comment you posted has a type of humor that not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours,” said Pence, who shared her letter to Presgraves on Facebook. “While a resignation alone will not resolve the systemic subliminal racism that plagues our community, your resignation is imperative as we work towards ending racism in our community. You are accountable for your words and decisions as the leader of The Town of Luray and your recent actions have caused me and many citizens to lose faith and confidence in your capacity to effectively and justly serve as Mayor of The Town of Luray.” Councilman Joey Sours said he spoke with Presgraves since the comments were posted. "I spoke with the Mayor personally to encourage him to publicly apologize for sharing the meme, regardless of his intent due to the resultant impact, and to make every effort to rectify the situation," Sours said in a statement to WHSV. "I care deeply for the Town of Luray and its citizens and I care for the Mayor whom I've worked alongside for many years. Although the comments were not my own, I apologize to all who were hurt by them. " Sours added while condemning harmful words or actions is justified, we must not make the mistake of immediately condemning the individual. "That only cements divisiveness as it prevents a means for dialogue that can bring healing and closure to the situation. This one comment need not define the man nor our community. This is a time for forgiveness and grace - something each of us needs to both give and receive every day. This is something that we will get past," Sours' statement read. “Barry does not speak for the council and does not speak for me,” Councilman Ron Vickers said. According to a public notice, the Town Council will discuss the events leading to this statement at their August 10th meeting

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.