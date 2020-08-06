Grand Caverns stays busy despite pandemic

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a 40 percent drop in visitation this July compared to last year, Grand Caverns is still seeing people come out for tours and enjoy the park.

The caverns were closed in March and remained so through early June. Since reopening, tours are being offered at a reduced capacity and are cleaned every two hours.

Social distancing within the tour groups is being strongly encouraged and enforced. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Even though visitation is down, they have stayed busy and are running more tours, more frequently to keep up with the demand.

“How negatively COVID has impacted everybody, it’s had a really positive benefit of families getting together and i’m really grateful that our park is open so that they can come and make memories here,” Ashley Collier, Tourism and Parks Director, said.

Now that the pool is open again, Collier said that has been a very popular spot this summer drawing more people to the park.

