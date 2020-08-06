Harrisonburg Police warn public of recent scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is warning the community of a string of recent scams.

HPD said some scams are related to a person seeking a relationship, friendship or they’re pretending to be from a local agency asking for bail money for a family member, prepaid money cards or gift cards.

These scams are targeting anyone, no matter their age. College students, middle-aged and elderly people can all fall victim to these scams and Amie Raymann, a detective with HPD, said nearly a dozen have in just the past the weeks.

While scammers may sound convincing, Raymann said legitimate businesses or agencies will never ask for this form of payment.

HPD has seen scammers reach victims on many platforms.

“Often [scammers] will cold-call people. Never trust your caller ID, they can spoof a number,” Raymann said. “They can call you and say they’re with an agency, you can meet them online through various forms of social media, whether it’s Facebook, Snapchat, different dating websites.”

HPD warns people to never deposit checks from someone you’ve met online.

Before sending any money, Raymann said to call that agency or business to verify the person who contacted you is a real representative. If not, contact your local police department.

