Hokies ranked No. 24 in preseason edition of Amway Coaches Poll

The preseason edition of the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports was released Thursday.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The preseason edition of the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports was released Thursday. Virginia Tech is ranked No. 24 while UVA is among a group of programs who received votes for the poll.

Amway Coaches Poll - August 6

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.

