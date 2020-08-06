Hokies ranked No. 24 in preseason edition of Amway Coaches Poll
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The preseason edition of the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports was released Thursday. Virginia Tech is ranked No. 24 while UVA is among a group of programs who received votes for the poll.
Amway Coaches Poll - August 6
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes
Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.