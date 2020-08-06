Advertisement

JMU’s Amos enters name into NCAA transfer portal

James Madison redshirt senior safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
James Madison redshirt senior safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison redshirt senior safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Amos made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter.

Amos’ decision comes amid uncertainty about the upcoming college football season, especially at the FCS level. James Madison is currently planning to play a fall football schedule but many teams have suspended their seasons.

Amos was expected to be one of the Dukes’ key players in 2020. He’s a two-year starter at safety who has recorded 135 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions during his career. Amos has also served as JMU’s punt returner where he earned All-American honors. He’s averaged 16.6 yards per return for his career while returning five punts for touchdowns. In a road game at Villanova during the 2018 season, Amos returned two punts for TDs to help boost the Dukes to a win.

By entering his name into the transfer portal, Amos can explore opportunities at other schools while having the option to return to JMU.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Stuarts Draft’s Cooke commits to Hokies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Henry Cooke has committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech.

Sports

NCAA leaving decision about fall sports up to individual divisions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The NCAA announced Wednesday it is leaving the decision about fall sports seasons and championships in 2020 up to each individual division.

VOD Recordings

Waynesboro moving to Shenandoah District

Updated: 22 hours ago
Waynesboro moving to Shenandoah District

Latest News

Sports

RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Scores from the Rockingham County Baseball League Playoffs.

Sports

East Rock’s McNair commits to JMU as walk-on

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Former East Rockingham star Tyce McNair is joining the James Madison University men’s basketball team as a walk-on.

Sports

Lewis returning to JMU for senior season

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
Lewis returning to JMU for senior season

Sports

Dukes land transfer from Navy

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison football team landed a transfer from Navy Monday night.

Sports

RCBL playoff games postponed Monday night due to weather

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Monday night’s Rockingham County Baseball League playoff games have been postponed due to rain in throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Sports

2020 RCBL award winners announced

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Award winners for the 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League season have been announced along with All-RCBL Team.