JMU’s Amos enters name into NCAA transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison redshirt senior safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Amos made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter.

Never would’ve thought I would have to finish my college career like this but with everything going on in the FCS and thinking about my life after college this is the best option to be prepared for any outcome. FOREVER LOVE JMU FOOTBALL AND JMU FANS pic.twitter.com/BhpXqsg9yS — DAmos〽️ (@AlmostfAMOS_) August 6, 2020

Amos’ decision comes amid uncertainty about the upcoming college football season, especially at the FCS level. James Madison is currently planning to play a fall football schedule but many teams have suspended their seasons.

Amos was expected to be one of the Dukes’ key players in 2020. He’s a two-year starter at safety who has recorded 135 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions during his career. Amos has also served as JMU’s punt returner where he earned All-American honors. He’s averaged 16.6 yards per return for his career while returning five punts for touchdowns. In a road game at Villanova during the 2018 season, Amos returned two punts for TDs to help boost the Dukes to a win.

By entering his name into the transfer portal, Amos can explore opportunities at other schools while having the option to return to JMU.

