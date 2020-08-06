Advertisement

Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the nation still gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March.

The rate of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly twice the record high that had existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a recession. With many states and localities having re-imposed lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that have forced some to impose further job cuts or to shut down.

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed. Members of Congress are locked in prolonged negotiations over a new rescue aid package that might extend that unemployment benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lebanon probes blast amid rising anger, calls for change

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

News

Harrisonburg Police warn public of recent scams

Updated: 42 minutes ago

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

National

‘Heroine’ nurse protected 3 newborns at hospital hit by Beirut explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kali O'Rourke
Authorities say the explosion killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000 others.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

News

Augusta County woman accused of embezzling $95,000 from trucking company

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg city council approves CARES Act spending plan

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Massanutten Technical Center prepares for in-person classes beginning Aug. 31

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir looks forward to this year

Updated: 2 hours ago