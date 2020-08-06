Advertisement

Massanutten Technical Center prepares for in-person classes beginning Aug. 31

Massanutten Technical Center
Massanutten Technical Center(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some school divisions have decided to start the school year remotely, but for students who depend on hands-on instruction, like at the Massanutten Technical Center, 100 percent remote learning is just not feasible.

MTC students will attend classes in-person twice per week on a rotating A/B schedule. Ten to 12 students will be in each classroom and face masks will be required.

Group A, students with last names A through K, will attend on Mondays and Thursdays. Group B, students with last names L through Z, will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays. No students will attend MTC on Wednesdays.

When students are not in-person, distance learning activities will be provided.

Kevin Hutton, the director of MTC, said the layout of the building gives them a social distancing advantage.

“All of our buildings have external doors to get into that program, so when students come to MTC they’re going to go straight to their program,” Hutton said. “They’re not going to be in our hallways, they’re not going to be transitioning and having a lot of gathering or congregation of students at one time.”

While school divisions have pushed back district start dates, Hutton said MTC students will begin class on Aug, 31.

If Harrisonburg City Public Schools and/or Rockingham County Public Schools choose a fully virtual model at the beginning of the school year or at any point during the school year, MTC will continue to have students attend classes in person.

For more information on MTC this fall, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg Police warn public of recent scams

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some scams are related to a person seeking a relationship, friendship or they’re pretending to be from a local agency asking for bail money for a family member.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Police warn public of recent scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Police Department is warning the community of a string of recent scams. HPD said these scams are targeting anybody, no matter your age. College students, middle-aged and elderly people can all fall victim to these scams and Amie Raymann, a detective with HPD, said nearly a dozen have in just the past the weeks. She said some scams are related to a person seeking a relationship, friendship or they’re pretending to be from a local agency asking for bail money for a family member, prepaid money cards or gift cards. While scammers may sound convincing, Raymann said legitimate businesses or agencies will never ask for this form of payment. HPD has seen scammers reach victims on many platforms. “Often [scammers] will cold-call people. Never trust your caller ID, they can spoof a number,” Raymann said. “They can call you and say they’re with an agency, you can meet them online through various forms of social media, whether it’s Facebook, Snapchat, different dating websites.” HPD warns people to never deposit checks from someone you’ve met online. Before sending any money, Raymann said to call that agency or business to verify the person who contacted you is a real representative. If not, contact your local police department.

News

Augusta County woman accused of embezzling $95,000 from trucking company

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Augusta County woman is accused of embezzling more than $95,000 from a trucking company. A grand jury indicted Marie Dickson, 52, of Fort Defiance. According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a complaint in May for possible embezzlement and an investigation revealed thousands had been stolen from Crosby Trucking Service. The time frame of the alleged theft was from March 2016 to May 2020, according to Lt. Aavon LeVeck with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. LeVeck said Dickson was arrested on Tuesday and released on an secured bond.

Latest News

News

Luray mayor makes statement following controversial Facebook post

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Following a racially-insensitive Facebook post allegedly written by the mayor of Luray, Barry Presgraves made a statement on his Facebook page. In the post, Presgraves said “I posted a picture on 8-1-20, I am sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings lesson learned. It was not my intent to hurt anyone. I took it to be humorous. Sorry!” Residents of the town are beginning to ask for the mayor’s resignation. On Saturday, a protest is organized to take place outside of the W Luray Recreation Center at 12:30 p.m. to demand action. Over the weekend, a social media post appeared online by Mayor Barry Presgraves who allegedly wrote: “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.” The post appears to have since been deleted, but not before a screenshot was captured and widely shared by users online. Presgraves could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. Councilwoman Leah Pence called for Presgraves to resign. “The comment you posted has a type of humor that not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours,” said Pence, who shared her letter to Presgraves on Facebook. “While a resignation alone will not resolve the systemic subliminal racism that plagues our community, your resignation is imperative as we work towards ending racism in our community. You are accountable for your words and decisions as the leader of The Town of Luray and your recent actions have caused me and many citizens to lose faith and confidence in your capacity to effectively and justly serve as Mayor of The Town of Luray.” Councilman Joey Sours said he spoke with Presgraves since the comments were posted. "I spoke with the Mayor personally to encourage him to publicly apologize for sharing the meme, regardless of his intent due to the resultant impact, and to make every effort to rectify the situation," Sours said in a statement to WHSV. "I care deeply for the Town of Luray and its citizens and I care for the Mayor whom I've worked alongside for many years. Although the comments were not my own, I apologize to all who were hurt by them. " Sours added while condemning harmful words or actions is justified, we must not make the mistake of immediately condemning the individual. "That only cements divisiveness as it prevents a means for dialogue that can bring healing and closure to the situation. This one comment need not define the man nor our community. This is a time for forgiveness and grace - something each of us needs to both give and receive every day. This is something that we will get past," Sours' statement read. “Barry does not speak for the council and does not speak for me,” Councilman Ron Vickers said. According to a public notice, the Town Council will discuss the events leading to this statement at their August 10th meeting

News

School Board Meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Virginia first to roll out pandemic app from Apple, Google

Updated: 7 hours ago
Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. But hopes for a nationwide app that can work seamlessly across state borders remain unrealized, and there are no known federal plans to create one. State officials say their new app won't work as well outside Virginia, at least until a group of coordinating public health agencies gets a national server up and running and other states join in. Virginia's free Covidwise app is available in Apple and Android app stores as of Wednesday. State officials, who repeatedly emphasized its privacy-protection features, announced the launch of a statewide public information campaign encouraging people to download and use it. “Now, I want you all to listen to this very closely. I want to be clear, this app, Covidwise, does not — I will repeat that — does not track or store your personal information. It does not track you at all,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference.

News

Free Meals

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Luray mayor makes statement following controversial Facebook post

Updated: 7 hours ago
Following a racially-insensitive Facebook post allegedly written by the mayor of Luray, Barry Presgraves made a statement on his Facebook page. In the post, Presgraves said “I posted a picture on 8-1-20, I am sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings lesson learned. It was not my intent to hurt anyone. I took it to be humorous. Sorry!” Residents of the town are beginning to ask for the mayor’s resignation. On Saturday, a protest is organized to take place outside of the W Luray Recreation Center at 12:30 p.m. to demand action. Over the weekend, a social media post appeared online by Mayor Barry Presgraves who allegedly wrote: “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.” The post appears to have since been deleted, but not before a screenshot was captured and widely shared by users online. Presgraves could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. Councilwoman Leah Pence called for Presgraves to resign. “The comment you posted has a type of humor that not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours,” said Pence, who shared her letter to Presgraves on Facebook. “While a resignation alone will not resolve the systemic subliminal racism that plagues our community, your resignation is imperative as we work towards ending racism in our community. You are accountable for your words and decisions as the leader of The Town of Luray and your recent actions have caused me and many citizens to lose faith and confidence in your capacity to effectively and justly serve as Mayor of The Town of Luray.” Councilman Joey Sours said he spoke with Presgraves since the comments were posted. "I spoke with the Mayor personally to encourage him to publicly apologize for sharing the meme, regardless of his intent due to the resultant impact, and to make every effort to rectify the situation," Sours said in a statement to WHSV. "I care deeply for the Town of Luray and its citizens and I care for the Mayor whom I've worked alongside for many years. Although the comments were not my own, I apologize to all who were hurt by them. "

News

Crash investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago