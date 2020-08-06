Massanutten Technical Center prepares for in-person classes beginning Aug. 31

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some school divisions have decided to start the school year remotely, but for students who depend on hands-on instruction, like at the Massanutten Technical Center, 100 percent remote learning is just not feasible.

MTC students will attend classes in-person twice per week on a rotating A/B schedule. Ten to 12 students will be in each classroom and face masks will be required.

Group A, students with last names A through K, will attend on Mondays and Thursdays. Group B, students with last names L through Z, will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays. No students will attend MTC on Wednesdays.

When students are not in-person, distance learning activities will be provided.

Kevin Hutton, the director of MTC, said the layout of the building gives them a social distancing advantage.

“All of our buildings have external doors to get into that program, so when students come to MTC they’re going to go straight to their program,” Hutton said. “They’re not going to be in our hallways, they’re not going to be transitioning and having a lot of gathering or congregation of students at one time.”

While school divisions have pushed back district start dates, Hutton said MTC students will begin class on Aug, 31.

If Harrisonburg City Public Schools and/or Rockingham County Public Schools choose a fully virtual model at the beginning of the school year or at any point during the school year, MTC will continue to have students attend classes in person.

