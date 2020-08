RCBL Playoffs Schedule & Scoreboard

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores from the Rockingham County Baseball League Playoffs.

RCBL Playoffs - First Round (best-of-three series)

(8) Stuarts Draft vs. (1) Broadway

Game 1 Final: Broadway 4, Stuarts Draft 2

Game 2 Final: Broadway 14, Stuarts Draft 0

Broadway wins series, 2-0, and advances to RCBL Semifinals

(5) Bridgewater vs. (4) Clover Hill

Game 1 Final: Bridgewater 11, Clover Hill 0

Game 2 Final: Clover Hill 6, Bridgewater 4

Game 3 Final: Bridgewater 3, Clover Hill 2

Bridgewater wins series, 2-1, and advances to RCBL Semifinals

The @RedsBridgewater flashed the leather with a few great defensive plays behind starter Derek Shifflett Wednesday night.



Shifflett, on just two days rest, threw 10 innings to help the Reds knock defending champion Clover Hill out of the RCBL Playoffs https://t.co/8XWwSBzFi8 pic.twitter.com/7Gg4a1ccAT — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 6, 2020

(6) Montezuma vs. (3) Grottoes

Game 1 Final: Grottoes 12, Montezuma 1

Game 2 Final: Montezuma 3, Grottoes 1

Game 3 Final: Grottoes 4, Montezuma 2

Grottoes wins series, 2-1, and advances to RCBL Semifinals

(7) Elkton vs. (2) New Market

Game 1 Final: Elkton 3, New Market 1

Game 2 Final: New Market 11, Elkton 3

Game 3 Final: New Market 6, Elkton 3

New Market wins series, 2-1, and advances to RCBL Semifinals

RCBL Playoffs - Second Round (best-of-five series)

(5) Bridgewater vs. (1) Broadway

Game 1: Saturday, August 8 - 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field

Game 2: Monday, August 10 - 7:30 p.m. at Montezuma Ruritan Baseball Field

Game 3: Tuesday, August 11 - 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field

Game 4: Thursday, August 13 - 7:30 p.m. at Montezuma Ruritan Baseball Field (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, August 14 - 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field (if necessary)

(3) Grottoes vs. (2) New Market

Game 1: Sunday, August 9 - 6:30 p.m. at Rebel Park (New Market)

Game 2: Monday, August 10: 7:30 p.m. at Shifflett Field (Grottoes)

Game 3: Wednesday, August 12: 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Park

Game 4: Thursday, August 13: 7:30 p.m. at Shifflett Field (if necessary)

Game 5: Saturday, August 15: 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Park (if necessary)

