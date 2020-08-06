Advertisement

Spotswood’s Ouderkirk ready to make impact at JMU

Former Spotswood High School star Stephanie Ouderkirk is ready to make an impact with the James Madison women’s basketball team.
Former Spotswood High School star Stephanie Ouderkirk is ready to make an impact with the James Madison women's basketball team.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Spotswood High School star Stephanie Ouderkirk is ready to make an impact with the James Madison women’s basketball team.

Ouderkirk is part of the Dukes’ incoming freshman class and is currently on campus taking part in modified offseason workouts at JMU. She joins James Madison after a standout career at the high school level in the Shenandoah Valley. Ouderkirk led Spotswood to back-to-back state titles (2018-2019 & 2019-2020) and is a two-time VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year. By pouring in 1,353 points with the Trailblazers, she ranks third all-time in scoring at Spotswood.

“I think she is as skilled as it gets,” said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan.

Ouderkirk is expected to be an impactful player for the Dukes and the versatile forward could see time at multiple positions.

“Really the only thing I want to do is play so I am good with whatever position they need me at,” said Ouderkirk. “I am just trying to work hard and get better at where they want me to be. So I feel that I am probably best at a 3-4 position but if I need to play the 2 (position) then I’m good with the 2. Honestly, like any of those spots, if I can play that’s where I want to be.”

O’Regan added: “I am very, very high on her...and just listening to her she’s not scared to speak. I think she could be a leader for us a freshman.”

