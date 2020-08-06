‘Stuff the Bus kicking off this tax-free weekend

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Shenandoah Valley this weekend, organizations will be kicking off their ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign to help students in the area head back to class with the supplies they need.

Two weeks ago, members of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office were outside the Walmart in Woodstock collecting supplies.

Sarah Lauren, a school resource officer, said the supplies they collected were given out in just a matter of hours. She said they see the need and are heading back out to Walmart over this tax-free weekend.

“The first time we did it, we stuffed about 650 book bags and on handout day we were out of them by 10:15 a.m.,” Lauren said. “Since then we’ve had about 500 more students in the community who need book bags.”

From Friday through Sunday, deputies will be at the Walmart from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They are asking for supplies like back packs, notebooks, pencils, crayons and markers.

On Thursday, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County started their virtual Stuff the Bus, they hope to collect $100,000 worth of donations by August 16.

All the funds will be used to buy school supplies as the organization will not be able to collect physical supplies this year.

The United Way of Greater Augusta will also be collecting donations virtually this year with donations and supplies going to all 29 public schools in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. Donated school items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office in Staunton.

Page One in Page county is also collecting school supplies at its location along 35 N. Bank Street in Luray.

