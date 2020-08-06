Advertisement

‘Stuff the Bus kicking off this tax-free weekend

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Shenandoah Valley this weekend, organizations will be kicking off their ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign to help students in the area head back to class with the supplies they need.

Two weeks ago, members of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office were outside the Walmart in Woodstock collecting supplies.

Sarah Lauren, a school resource officer, said the supplies they collected were given out in just a matter of hours. She said they see the need and are heading back out to Walmart over this tax-free weekend.

“The first time we did it, we stuffed about 650 book bags and on handout day we were out of them by 10:15 a.m.,” Lauren said. “Since then we’ve had about 500 more students in the community who need book bags.”

From Friday through Sunday, deputies will be at the Walmart from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They are asking for supplies like back packs, notebooks, pencils, crayons and markers.

On Thursday, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County started their virtual Stuff the Bus, they hope to collect $100,000 worth of donations by August 16.

All the funds will be used to buy school supplies as the organization will not be able to collect physical supplies this year.

The United Way of Greater Augusta will also be collecting donations virtually this year with donations and supplies going to all 29 public schools in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. Donated school items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office in Staunton.

Page One in Page county is also collecting school supplies at its location along 35 N. Bank Street in Luray.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Grand Caverns stays busy despite pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Despite a 40 percent drop in visitation this July compared to last year Grand Caverns is still seeing people come out for tours and enjoy the park.

Local

Augusta County School Board discusses reopening plan

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The Augusta County School Board will be meeting Wednesday to discuss possible updates to the reopening plan.

Local

Protest planned in opposition of Luray mayor

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Some residents in the town of Luray are demanding for Mayor Barry Presgraves to resign after he released a statement earlier this week apologizing for a racially-insensitive Facebook post he made over the weekend.

News

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A glowing, smiling bride was in the middle of her wedding photo shoot when suddenly the force of a massive explosion knocked her over. Video captured the special moment turning into chaos, as the bride can later be seen being whisked away into a building. Dr. Israa Seblani posed for photos a short walk from the luxury wedding venue in downtown Beirut. As Seblani smiles and looks down at her bouquet, horror strikes. The couple and the video crew run for cover, destruction all around them. “At that moment, one thing I think about: Now, I’m losing my life,” Seblani said. “I’m losing my husband. I’m going to be buried under a building. Now, I am going to die. Now, I am waiting for that moment, how am I going to die? Is it going to be fast, am I going to feel it, am I going to be near him?” The original plan was to have the wedding party in the U.S., but husband Ahmad Sbeih says he has been waiting for his visa for three years. With immigration laws getting stricter under the Trump administration, the couple says they didn't want to be apart any longer. They finally settled on celebrating their marriage in Beirut with friends and family, in the city where their love first blossomed. "That beautiful place I was in, and where people were dining in restaurants, shopping, walking, it turned into a ghost town, filled with dust shuttered glasses, people yelling, bleeding," Seblani said. "It was a nightmare."

Latest News

News

Augusta County School Board discusses reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Augusta County School Board will be meeting Wednesday to discuss possible updates to the reopening plan. As of now, students in Augusta County are set to begin school August 18. Students will either take part in full-time virtual learning or they will be going to school two days a week with a hybrid schedule. Wednesday night, the community will have a better idea of the virtual learning tools. "Give updates on some numbers and some updates on some virtual platforms so they can be better educated on what we'll be using," Dr. Eric Bond, Augusta County Superintendent, said. Teachers made their way back to the classroom this week. "Our teachers went back to school on Monday, so that's generated some questions," School board Chair, Nicholas Collins said. He said he hopes some of those questions will also be addressed at tonight's meeting. Bond said overall he feels good about moving forward with the current plan but said they'll continue monitoring the situation. “Monitor the numbers and work on a weekly if not daily basis with our local department of health to keep track of the numbers and averages of numbers and continue to follow their guidance,” Bond said.

News

Stuff the Bus kicking off this tax free weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Around the Valley this weekend organizations will be kicking off their Stuff the Bus campaign to help students in the Valley head back to class with the supplies they need. Two weeks ago the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office was outside the Walmart in Woodstock collecting supplies. Sarah Lauren, a school resource officer, said the supplies they collected were given out in just a matter of hours. She said they see the need and are heading back out to Walmart this tax free weekend. “The first time we did it we stuffed about 650 book bags and on handout day we were out of them by 10:15 a.m.,” Lauren said. “Since then we’ve had about 500 more students in the community who need book bags.” From Friday through Sunday deputies will be at the Walmart from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are asking for supplies like back packs, notebooks, pencils, crayons, and markers. On Thursday, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County started their virtual Stuff the Bus, they hope to collect $100,000 worth of donations by Aug. 16. All the funds will be used to buy school supplies, the organization will not be able to collect physical supplies this year. The United Way of Greater Augusta will also be collecting donations virtually this year with donations and supplies going to all 29 public schools in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro. They are still taking donated school items that you can drop off at the Salvation Army office in Staunton. Page One in Page county is also collecting school supplies you can drop off at their store.

News

Protest planned in opposition of Luray Mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Residents in the town of Luray are demanding for Mayor Barry Presgraves resignation after he released a statement earlier this week apologizing for a racially insensitive Facebook post he made over the weekend. On Thursday, town resident Michelle Billings, met with Luray Police Chief Bow Cook to fill out a permit application for a protest on Saturday. “Why would Mayor Pregraves do something like that in the state that we’re in with racism,” Billings said. “I mean it’s always been here but you’re the mayor of Luray.” Billings said she was shocked when she read Presgraves post over the weekend and had to read it twice. The post suggested Presidential candidate Joe Biden picked Aunt Jemima as his Vice President. She said ever since she was a little girl her mother told her the representation of Aunt Jemima has been wrong. “My mother explained to me what Aunt Jamima was how she was perceived by white people,” Billings said. “What her job was, you know to take care of the slave masters kids.” For the past several days we’ve tried reaching out to Mayor Presgraves but he yet to respond. Audre King, with the West Luray Recreatoin Center, said like many he was upset when he saw the post but had scheduled a meeting with the Mayor to speak about his actions. “I believe that Barry is sorry that people were hurt the issue is he doesn’t know why we were hurt,” King said King said he hopes after sitting down with the Mayor things will begin to change and the town can heal. “I firmly believe once someone in particular a black person explains the history behind his comments he’ll have a new realization,” King said. If the permit for the protest is approved by the town manager it is scheduled to start outside of the West Luray Recreation Center at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A statement from the town council is expected to be made at the next town council meeting on Monday.

News

Grand Caverns stays busy despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite the 40 percent drop in visitation this July compared to last year Grand Caverns is still seeing people come out for tours and enjoy the park. The caverns closed in March through early June. Since reopening, tours are being offered at a reduced capacity and are cleaned every two hours. Social distancing within the tour groups is being strongly encouraged and enforced, and everyone is required to wear a mask. Even though visitation is down, they have stayed busy and are running more tours, more frequently to keep up with the demand. “How negatively COVID-19 has impacted everybody, it’s had a really positive benefit of families getting together and i’m really grateful that our park is open so that they can come and make memories here,” Ashley Collier, Tourism and Parks Director, said. Now that the pool is open again, Collier said that has been a very popular spot this summer drawing more people to the park.

News

Watch the WHSV evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 6 hours ago