UVA, Virginia Tech 2020 football schedules announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech 2020 football schedules were announced Thursday along with the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference slate. The 2020 schedules have been modified to feature 10 conference games and one non-conference contest. Notre Dame will compete as part of the ACC in 2020 and is eligible to play for the ACC Championship.

Start times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2020 UVA Football Schedule

September 11 - vs. VMI (Friday)

September 19 - at Virginia Tech

October 3 - at Clemson

October 10 - vs. NC State

October 17 - at Wake Forest

October 24 - at Miami (FL)

October 31 - vs. North Carolina

November 7 - vs. Louisville

November 14 - vs. Duke

November 28 - at Florida State

December 5 - vs. Boston College

2020 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

September 12 - vs. NC State

September 19 - vs. Virginia

October 3 - at Duke

October 10 - at North Carolina

October 17 - vs. Boston College

October 24 - at Wake Forest

October 31 - at Louisville

November 7 - vs. Liberty

November 14 - vs. Miami (FL)

November 21 - at Pittsburgh

December 5 - vs. Clemson

